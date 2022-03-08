Tuesday

8th Mar 2022

Concerns mount over Russia control of Ukraine nuclear plants

Reports that the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is under Russian control were a source of "grave concern," Rafael Mariano Grossi, the chief of UN atomic watchdog, said Sunday. The plant, Zaporizhzhya, in eastern Ukraine, was hit by a Russian projectile last week. Ukrainian regulators say radiation levels are normal at Zaporizhzhya but they remain concerned by restrictions on communication with the plant since it fell under Russian control.

The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

The doublespeak by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriach Kirill, on "the events taking place" is not just reprehensible – it could amount to an international crime, writes Stephen Minas.

