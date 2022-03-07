Monday

7th Mar 2022

Ticker

Concerns mount over Russia control of Ukraine nuclear plants

By

Reports that the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is under Russian control were a source of "grave concern," Rafael Mariano Grossi, the chief of UN atomic watchdog, said Sunday. The plant, Zaporizhzhya, in eastern Ukraine, was hit by a Russian projectile last week. Ukrainian regulators say radiation levels are normal at Zaporizhzhya but they remain concerned by restrictions on communication with the plant since it fell under Russian control.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties

In the short term, limiting RT and Sputnik's ability to spread disinformation about the appalling human cost of the war in Ukraine may appear a timely and proportionate response. In the long run, questions remain over their wisdom and effectiveness.

Agenda

War in Europe and EU summit - next week's agenda

The war on Ukraine will dominate the European Parliament's plenary meeting in Strasbourg too. Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas will discuss Europe's new security reality with MEPs.

Opinion

The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato

Two citizens' initiatives were presented to the parliament in Helsinki this week, one demanding Nato membership and one demanding a referendum on Nato membership. Both gathered the needed 50,000 signatures in a matter of days.

News in Brief

  1. Concerns mount over Russia control of Ukraine nuclear plants
  2. Danes to hold referendum on EU defence
  3. EU cuts judicial ties with Belarus and Russia
  4. Russia Today and Sputnik officially banned in EU
  5. Zelensky signs application for Ukraine to join EU
  6. Ireland won't send weapons to Ukraine
  7. EU must prepare for rising numbers of Ukraine refugees
  8. Putin issues fresh nuclear threat

Latest News

  1. Ukraine exodus grows as West mulls oil embargo
  2. French MEPs sanctioned for Russia election monitoring trips
  3. Allies show unity ahead of imposing more Russia sanctions
  4. Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties
  5. War in Europe and EU summit - next week's agenda
  6. The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato
  7. Right of Reply: Viktor Orbán's office responds to EUobserver
  8. UN nuclear watchdog seeks safety meeting — at Chernobyl

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us