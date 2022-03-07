By EUobserver

Reports that the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is under Russian control were a source of "grave concern," Rafael Mariano Grossi, the chief of UN atomic watchdog, said Sunday. The plant, Zaporizhzhya, in eastern Ukraine, was hit by a Russian projectile last week. Ukrainian regulators say radiation levels are normal at Zaporizhzhya but they remain concerned by restrictions on communication with the plant since it fell under Russian control.