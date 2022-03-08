Tuesday

8th Mar 2022

Ticker

EU to up defence spending at summit after 'tectonic' shift

By

EU leaders plan to say at their summit in Versailles, France, this week that, "Russia's war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history," according to a draft conclusions seen on Tuesday. The bloc plans to pledge to "increase substantially defence expenditures" and to "phase out" Russian fuel imports including coal, oil and gas, according to the draft for the summit, which takes place Thursday and Friday.

