Ticker
EU agrees further sanctions on Russia and Belarus
By EUobserver
The EU on Wednesday agreed further sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, hitting around 160 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the maritime sector, plus three Belarus banks - including cutting them from the SWIFT banking system. However, European ports remain open for Russian ships. The package bans EU exports of naval equipment and software to Russia, and provides guidance on cryptocurrencies to avoid their use to circumvent EU sanctions.