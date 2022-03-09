Wednesday

9th Mar 2022

Ticker

EU agrees further sanctions on Russia and Belarus

By

The EU on Wednesday agreed further sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, hitting around 160 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the maritime sector, plus three Belarus banks - including cutting them from the SWIFT banking system. However, European ports remain open for Russian ships. The package bans EU exports of naval equipment and software to Russia, and provides guidance on cryptocurrencies to avoid their use to circumvent EU sanctions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation

The draft report, from a special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, also calls for the EU-wide ban on foreign funding for European political parties — and legislation to make it harder for foreign regimes to recruit former top politicians.

It's not easy being green — and cutting Russian gas

There are growing concerns that the EU's push for alternative gas sources will simply lead to burning the most-polluting sources as Russian gas gets phased out. But the EU climate chief says there should be no taboos.

Column

'Never Again' is still the essence of the EU

Leon Trotsky once said: "You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you." The will to prevent war is what started European integration. And it is still what propels it forward.

Podcast

Foreign fighter diaries

Last week, Thomas lived in Brussels with a white-collar office job. Today, Thomas is in the international brigades, comprised of foreign fighters from all over the world, patrolling Ukrainian streets against Russian incursions, on Europe's new frontline.

News in Brief

  1. EU agrees further sanctions on Russia and Belarus
  2. Biden bans Russian oil and gas ahead of EU summit
  3. EU to up defence spending at summit after 'tectonic' shift
  4. Hungary allows weapons to transit to other Nato countries
  5. Visegrad PMs to meet in London on Tuesday
  6. Concerns mount over Russia control of Ukraine nuclear plants
  7. Danes to hold referendum on EU defence
  8. EU cuts judicial ties with Belarus and Russia

Latest News

  1. Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation
  2. It's not easy being green — and cutting Russian gas
  3. An EU response to the biggest humanitarian disaster since WWII
  4. 'Never Again' is still the essence of the EU
  5. Rzeszów: a Polish town wary of drawing Russian fire
  6. Foreign fighter diaries
  7. Ban on golden passports seen gaining ground amid Russia war
  8. Calls for less talk, more action, on Russian oil embargo

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us