Thursday

10th Mar 2022

Ticker

Hungary parliament elects first female president

By

Hungarian lawmakers on Thursday elected Katalin Novák, the former family affairs minister in prime minister Viktor Orbán's cabinet, as the country's first female president. Orbán-loyalist Novák, 44, was elected for a five-year term with two-thirds majority of the parliament where Orbán's Fidesz party has a legislative supermajority. Her predecessor, another Orbán-loyalist, János Áder, was known for rubber-stamping Orbán's controversial laws on migration, judiciary, civil society, and economy.

Leaders gather at Versailles after atrocity in Ukraine

Amid the pomp, and the grandness of the setting for an EU summit in Versailles, few breakthroughs were seen on how to rein in Russia's aggression in Ukraine, like the possible "war crime" at a Mariupol hospital.

Opinion

In Moldova, a sense of foreboding

Moldova relies on Russian gas and it has 1,500 Russian troops fully in control of part of its territory, Transnistria. In light of the situation in Ukraine, it's all rather ominous.

EU lawyers, lobbyists pressured on Russia clients

Some consultancies, such as Brunswick or Kreab, were already refusing Russian clients well before the invasion in late February. Law firm Covington represented the Ukrainian government on a pro-bono basis in its case against Russia at the Hague this week.

Opinion

Time for the EU to protect all refugees

European member states need to take responsibility for this crisis by implementing the Temporary Protection Directive — for everyone.

