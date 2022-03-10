Ticker
Hungary parliament elects first female president
By EUobserver
Hungarian lawmakers on Thursday elected Katalin Novák, the former family affairs minister in prime minister Viktor Orbán's cabinet, as the country's first female president. Orbán-loyalist Novák, 44, was elected for a five-year term with two-thirds majority of the parliament where Orbán's Fidesz party has a legislative supermajority. Her predecessor, another Orbán-loyalist, János Áder, was known for rubber-stamping Orbán's controversial laws on migration, judiciary, civil society, and economy.