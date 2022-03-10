Thursday

10th Mar 2022

Ticker

Hungary parliament elects first female president

By

Hungarian lawmakers on Thursday elected Katalin Novák, the former family affairs minister in prime minister Viktor Orbán's cabinet, as the country's first female president. Orbán-loyalist Novák, 44, was elected for a five-year term with two-thirds majority of the parliament where Orbán's Fidesz party has a legislative supermajority. Her predecessor, another Orbán-loyalist, János Áder, was known for rubber-stamping Orbán's controversial laws on migration, judiciary, civil society, and economy.

EU lawyers, lobbyists pressured on Russia clients

Some consultancies, such as Brunswick or Kreab, were already refusing Russian clients well before the invasion in late February. Law firm Covington represented the Ukrainian government on a pro-bono basis in its case against Russia at the Hague this week.

Opinion

Time for the EU to protect all refugees

European member states need to take responsibility for this crisis by implementing the Temporary Protection Directive — for everyone.

Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation

The draft report, from a special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, also calls for the EU-wide ban on foreign funding for European political parties — and legislation to make it harder for foreign regimes to recruit former top politicians.

It's not easy being green — and cutting Russian gas

There are growing concerns that the EU's push for alternative gas sources will simply lead to burning the most-polluting sources as Russian gas gets phased out. But the EU climate chief says there should be no taboos.

