Ticker
Spain urges 'solution' for energy-isolated Iberian peninsula
By EUobserver
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez demanded on Thursday a "particular response" to the energy crisis in the Iberian peninsula, which is almost disconnected from the rest of Europe. Its isolation in the context of skyrocketing prices hurt Spain and Portugal more than other countries, Sánchez said. Spain and Portugal have called for joint EU gas purchases and price caps but have not yet found enough allies to forge a deal.