Thursday

24th Mar 2022

Ticker

Spain urges 'solution' for energy-isolated Iberian peninsula

By

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez demanded on Thursday a "particular response" to the energy crisis in the Iberian peninsula, which is almost disconnected from the rest of Europe. Its isolation in the context of skyrocketing prices hurt Spain and Portugal more than other countries, Sánchez said. Spain and Portugal have called for joint EU gas purchases and price caps but have not yet found enough allies to forge a deal.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Nato warns of Russian chemical weapons threat

Nato leaders have redoubled warnings for Russia not to use chemical weapons or worse in Ukraine. They also agreed to send 40,000 more troops to Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

News in Brief

  1. Putin's war has backfired, says EU parliament president
  2. Charles Michel re-elected as European Council president
  3. Spain urges 'solution' for energy-isolated Iberian peninsula
  4. Finland and Latvia fault China over Russia
  5. Biden in Brussels next week for Nato and EU
  6. Don't let Ukraine crowd out climate, IPCC tells lawmakers
  7. EU sends €300m aid tranche to Ukraine
  8. Mariupol hospital bombing may be war crime, says von der Leyen

Latest News

  1. EU commissioner risks court action over Frontex
  2. Nato warns of Russian chemical weapons threat
  3. Ukraine deputy PM to EU: 'Now accept our membership bid'
  4. Lobby links with Russian oil giant Lukoil look hard to break
  5. A call to release migrant detainees in Ukraine
  6. Calls to ditch 'ecocide treaty' after failed reform efforts
  7. EU-led team could be tasked with securing affordable gas
  8. EU index identifies Poland, Austria as needing refugee aid

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us