By EUobserver

EU leaders on Thursday re-elected Belgium's Charles Michel as president of the European Council for a second term of two and a half years, until 30 November 2024. He is the third full-time president — following Belgian compatriot Herman Van Rompuy and Poland's Donald Tusk — after the post was created in 2009 under the Lisbon treaty. Michel, a liberal, was first selected at a marathon EU summit in 2019.