Spain unveils €16bn plan for Ukraine war price-rises
By EUobserver
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday announced a €16bn "war-response shock plan" to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices for Spanish consumers. The package of emergency measures offers €6bn in direct aid and tax breaks and €10bn in loans for families and enterprises. It also includes a minimum reduction, of 20-cents, per litre of fuel. The state will cover 15 cents-per-litre and oil companies the remainder.