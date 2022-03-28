Monday

28th Mar 2022

Ticker

Spain unveils €16bn plan for Ukraine war price-rises

By

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday announced a €16bn "war-response shock plan" to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices for Spanish consumers. The package of emergency measures offers €6bn in direct aid and tax breaks and €10bn in loans for families and enterprises. It also includes a minimum reduction, of 20-cents, per litre of fuel. The state will cover 15 cents-per-litre and oil companies the remainder.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Agenda

China and Hungary on the spot This WEEK

Top EU officials are expected to tell Chinese president Xi Jinping that his country will face serious consequences if it sides with Russia. Hungary's Orbán will face a united opposition at the polls.

More US gas may explode prices in Europe, experts warn

Washington will increase supply of liquefied natural gas before the end of the year, US president Joe Biden and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday, amid warnings that such a move could push prices even higher.

EU ends 'wild west' of Big Tech

The European Union adopted new rules, known as the Digital Markets Act, that promises to stop Big Tech from abusing its market powers.

News in Brief

  1. Spain unveils €16bn plan for Ukraine war price-rises
  2. 15,000 Ukrainians sought refuge in France so far, minister says
  3. EU Commission urges repeal of 'golden passport' schemes
  4. US to ship more liquified natural gas to EU under new deal
  5. EU adopts new rules for online 'gatekeepers'
  6. Putin's war has backfired, says EU parliament president
  7. Charles Michel re-elected as European Council president
  8. Spain urges 'solution' for energy-isolated Iberian peninsula

Latest News

  1. China under EU pressure to join 'right side of history'
  2. China and Hungary on the spot This WEEK
  3. More US gas may explode prices in Europe, experts warn
  4. How (some) EU states are copying Putin's media playbook
  5. Russian embassy's right of reply to EUobserver
  6. EU ends 'wild west' of Big Tech
  7. Estonia proposes using Russian energy profits to rebuild Ukraine
  8. EU plan to buy gas together is 'not the silver bullet'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us