Tuesday

29th Mar 2022

Ticker

Moscow classifies Deutsche Welle broadcaster a 'foreign agent'

By

Russia on Monday classified German state TV broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) as a "foreign agent", according to a statement from the justice department in Moscow, in the wake of a ban on the organisation broadcasting in Russia last month. DW director general Peter Limbourg called the decision "expected", but a "further attack on press freedom and a fresh attempt to cut the Russian population off from free, independent media."

Opinion

When did Ukraine really gain 'independence' — 1991 or 2013?

In November 2013, Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych chose not to sign an EU Association Agreement, favouring a closer relationship with Russia. By February 2014, Yanukovych was ordering Ukrainian Special Forces to fire on protestors, killing over 100 peaceful activists.

Agenda

China and Hungary on the spot This WEEK

Top EU officials are expected to tell Chinese president Xi Jinping that his country will face serious consequences if it sides with Russia. Hungary's Orbán will face a united opposition at the polls.

