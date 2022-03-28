Ticker
Moscow classifies Deutsche Welle broadcaster a 'foreign agent'
By EUobserver
Russia on Monday classified German state TV broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) as a "foreign agent", according to a statement from the justice department in Moscow, in the wake of a ban on the organisation broadcasting in Russia last month. DW director general Peter Limbourg called the decision "expected", but a "further attack on press freedom and a fresh attempt to cut the Russian population off from free, independent media."