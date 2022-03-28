Ticker
Scholz pushes Albania, North Macedonia EU accession
By EUobserver
Talks on Albania and North Macedonia's accession to the EU need to start as soon as possible because any delay will make Western Balkans vulnerable to outside influence, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, according to Reuters. "It is clear for both Germany and Sweden that the EU must push ahead with institutional reforms to make itself capable of enlargement," Scholz told reporters after meeting Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson.