By EUobserver

Energy ministers of G7 countries rejected Russian president Vladimir Putin's demands to pay in roubles for gas, Reuters reported on Monday. "All G7 ministers have agreed that this is a unilateral and clear breach of existing contracts," said German economy and climate protection minister Robert Habeck after a discussion with its counterparts. He said payments in roubles are "unacceptable" and an attempt to create divisions within the Group of Seven.