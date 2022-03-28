Ticker
G7 rejects paying in roubles for Russian gas
By EUobserver
Energy ministers of G7 countries rejected Russian president Vladimir Putin's demands to pay in roubles for gas, Reuters reported on Monday. "All G7 ministers have agreed that this is a unilateral and clear breach of existing contracts," said German economy and climate protection minister Robert Habeck after a discussion with its counterparts. He said payments in roubles are "unacceptable" and an attempt to create divisions within the Group of Seven.