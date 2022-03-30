Ticker
Poland arrests activists helping migrants at Belarus border
By EUobserver
Polish authorities detained four activists on 23 March after they were caught helping families with children stranded in a forest on the Belarus border. "Activists saved their lives by picking them up from the cold forest, the exact same way they had done in recent weeks," said Grupa Granica, an organisation helping migrants and refugees. A Polish prosecutor said they were arrested on suspicion of illegally smuggling people.