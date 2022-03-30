Wednesday

30th Mar 2022

Auditors: EU must boost cybersecurity across board

EU institutions and agencies must boost cybersecurity preparedness as they are attractive targets for potential cyberattacks, EU auditors warned in a report on Tuesday. Cyberattacks targeting EU bodies have increased more than 10-fold during the last four years. But some EU institutions and agencies lack essential controls, good practices, or cybersecurity-training. The 2020 cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency leaked sensitive data that was used to undermine vaccine confidence.

Lisbeth Kirk

Analysis

Orbán faces toughest election challenge amid Ukraine war

This time six opposition parties — spanning from once far-right Jobbik to urban liberal Momentum — have united to take on Orbán's Fidesz party, led by conservative newcomer politician and anti-corruption champion Péter Márki-Zay.

Column

Beware a ceasefire in Ukraine

My organisation Democracy Reporting International has tracked the negotiation positions and it is clear that president Volodomyr Zelensky has opened wide space for compromise on all the contentious questions, except the two absurd Russian demands of "denazification" and demilitarisation.

Opinion

When did Ukraine really gain 'independence' — 1991 or 2013?

In November 2013, Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych chose not to sign an EU Association Agreement, favouring a closer relationship with Russia. By February 2014, Yanukovych was ordering Ukrainian Special Forces to fire on protestors, killing over 100 peaceful activists.

