By EUobserver

EU institutions and agencies must boost cybersecurity preparedness as they are attractive targets for potential cyberattacks, EU auditors warned in a report on Tuesday. Cyberattacks targeting EU bodies have increased more than 10-fold during the last four years. But some EU institutions and agencies lack essential controls, good practices, or cybersecurity-training. The 2020 cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency leaked sensitive data that was used to undermine vaccine confidence.