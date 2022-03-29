By EUobserver

Belgium has expelled 21 Russian diplomats for alleged spying and posing threats to security, foreign affairs minister Sophie Wilmes told lawmakers on Tuesday. The 21 Russians worked at Moscow's embassy in Brussels and its consulate in Antwerp, Reuters reported, and were accredited as diplomats but were accused of spying and influencing operations. Wilmes said the move was not a sanction. "It is only related to our national security," she said.