The UN refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the second world war. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, over 608,000 entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 entered Hungary. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine.