By EUobserver

Estonia's prime minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday Nato should boost its military presence in the Baltic states, Reuters reported. She called for combat-ready divisions, air defence, and more ships patrolling the Baltic Sea during a conference with Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen. "In order to have peace we have to prepare for war," Kallas said. Denmark announced earlier this week it will send 800 soldiers to the Baltic region.