Wednesday

30th Mar 2022

Ticker

Estonian PM urges Nato to boost Baltic defences

By

Estonia's prime minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday Nato should boost its military presence in the Baltic states, Reuters reported. She called for combat-ready divisions, air defence, and more ships patrolling the Baltic Sea during a conference with Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen. "In order to have peace we have to prepare for war," Kallas said. Denmark announced earlier this week it will send 800 soldiers to the Baltic region.

Analysis

Orbán faces toughest election challenge amid Ukraine war

This time six opposition parties — spanning from once far-right Jobbik to urban liberal Momentum — have united to take on Orbán's Fidesz party, led by conservative newcomer politician and anti-corruption champion Péter Márki-Zay.

Column

Beware a ceasefire in Ukraine

My organisation Democracy Reporting International has tracked the negotiation positions and it is clear that president Volodomyr Zelensky has opened wide space for compromise on all the contentious questions, except the two absurd Russian demands of "denazification" and demilitarisation.

Opinion

When did Ukraine really gain 'independence' — 1991 or 2013?

In November 2013, Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych chose not to sign an EU Association Agreement, favouring a closer relationship with Russia. By February 2014, Yanukovych was ordering Ukrainian Special Forces to fire on protestors, killing over 100 peaceful activists.

