By EUobserver

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russian military forces are not pulling back from Kyiv and other cities, as announced by the Kremlin, Reuters reported. "According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region," Stoltenberg said on Thursday. Additional offensive actions are expected and Nato members will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine, he added.