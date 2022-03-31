Thursday

31st Mar 2022

Ticker

Nato sees no signs of Russian troop withdrawal in Ukraine

By

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russian military forces are not pulling back from Kyiv and other cities, as announced by the Kremlin, Reuters reported. "According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region," Stoltenberg said on Thursday. Additional offensive actions are expected and Nato members will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine, he added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Analysis

Orbán faces toughest election challenge amid Ukraine war

This time six opposition parties — spanning from once far-right Jobbik to urban liberal Momentum — have united to take on Orbán's Fidesz party, led by conservative newcomer politician and anti-corruption champion Péter Márki-Zay.

News in Brief

  1. Nato sees no signs of Russian troop withdrawal in Ukraine
  2. Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in election
  3. Estonian PM urges Nato to boost Baltic defences
  4. Wind and solar power reached global records in 2021
  5. 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine, UN says
  6. Germany prepares to ration power if Russia cuts gas
  7. Poland to end Russian oil imports
  8. Belgium expels 21 Russian diplomats for 'spying'

Latest News

  1. Western multinationals and Russia: to stay, or to go?
  2. Russian war crimes? Over 140 children killed in Ukraine
  3. EU pushes to end throw-away culture and fast fashion
  4. Beijing sides with Moscow ahead of EU-China summit
  5. Orbán faces toughest election challenge amid Ukraine war
  6. China's echo of Kremlin disinfo over Ukraine raises EU concerns
  7. Beware a ceasefire in Ukraine
  8. Too many Ukrainian refugees in Poland, EU says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us