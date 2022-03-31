Thursday

31st Mar 2022

Ticker

Germany will no longer train Libyan coast guard

By

Germany will no longer train the Libyan coast guard over its alleged abuse of migrants, AP reported. "The German government cannot currently justify the training of the Libyan coast guard by German soldiers in view of the repeated unacceptable behaviour by individual units of the Libyan coast guard toward refugees and migrants, and also toward non-governmental organisations," German foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said.

