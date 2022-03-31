By EUobserver

Spain and Portugal presented a proposal to the European Commission setting a maximum of €30-per-megawatt-hour for the price of gas until at least 31 December, El Pais reported on Thursday. The energy deputy director at the commission, Mechthild Wörsdörfer, said any compensation to companies to cover the difference between the market price and the cap should come from national budgets because "the EU is not giving any money to that."