4th Apr 2022

Ticker

Serbia's president Vučić set to win second term

Serbia's incumbent president Aleksandar Vučić is set to win presidential elections on Sunday with 59.8 percent of the votes, according to a projection by Ipsos and CeSID, Reuters reported. Zdravko Ponoš, a retired army general representing the pro-European, centrist Alliance for Victory coalition is set to come second with 17.1 percent. Vučić's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) would likely fail to secure enough seats in the 250 parliament to rule alone.

Hungary's Orbán secured fourth consecutive win

In a surprisingly massive win, Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán, Russian president Vladimir Putin's closest EU ally, has secured another majority in Sunday's general election against a united opposition.

Gas supplies and the Ukraine war top This WEEK

After elections in Hungary and Serbia this weekend, the focus of attention in the EU again will be on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and how it impacts gas supplies to the EU and the European economy.

Orbán has hurt Hungarian culture, not just politics

Once considered a global haven for artistic creation, Hungary under Viktor Orbán's influence is becoming an increasingly closed space for artists and cultural producers who oppose the government.

EU lawmakers refuse to sign off Frontex budget

European lawmakers sitting on a parliament committee refused to sign off on the agency's budget, in a move that adds political pressure for Frontex to right its wrongs.

