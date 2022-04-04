By EUobserver

Serbia's incumbent president Aleksandar Vučić is set to win presidential elections on Sunday with 59.8 percent of the votes, according to a projection by Ipsos and CeSID, Reuters reported. Zdravko Ponoš, a retired army general representing the pro-European, centrist Alliance for Victory coalition is set to come second with 17.1 percent. Vučić's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) would likely fail to secure enough seats in the 250 parliament to rule alone.