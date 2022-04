By EUobserver

Global greenhouse-gas emissions must peak by 2025 at the latest, and be reduced by 43 percent by 2030, to keep temperatures to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned on Monday. The IPCC report found that it is "almost inevitable" that global temperatures will exceed the 1.5-degrees threshold. Coal must be phased out and methane emissions reduced by a third, it adds.