Ticker
Von der Leyen and Borrell to visit Kyiv this week
By EUobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will travel to Kyiv this week to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, an EU official said Tuesday. The trip comes after the visit of European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, and, separately, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia. Von der Leyen and Borrell will attend a Saturday crowdfunding event in Warsaw for Ukraine.