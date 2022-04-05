Tuesday

5th Apr 2022

Ticker

Von der Leyen and Borrell to visit Kyiv this week

By

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will travel to Kyiv this week to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, an EU official said Tuesday. The trip comes after the visit of European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, and, separately, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia. Von der Leyen and Borrell will attend a Saturday crowdfunding event in Warsaw for Ukraine.

Analysis

EU can expect Orbán 'on steroids'

After winning a landslide election, Orbán is expected to harden his pro-Putin position, entrench his conservative views and continue eroding democracy at home.

Opinion

How east Europe's social services cope with Ukraine refugees

More than 50 percent of the 300,000 refugees that arrived in the Czech Republic are children, and 80 percent of all adult refugees are women. More is needed for employment for women and access to nurseries for children.

France tops mass DNA-collection in EU

France has amassed millions of DNA profiles used for criminal probes. The collection comes amid criticism of state led surveillance and heavy handed police.

Hungary's Orbán secured fourth consecutive win

In a surprisingly massive win, Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán, Russian president Vladimir Putin's closest EU ally, has secured another majority in Sunday's general election against a united opposition.

  Von der Leyen and Borrell to visit Kyiv this week
