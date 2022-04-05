Tuesday

5th Apr 2022

Russians and Ukrainians in Germany face threats, attacks

Russian nationals in Germany faced 308 attacks, including 15 violent ones, since the end of February, German interior minister Nancy Fraser said in the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper Tuesday. Ukrainian nationals faced 109 attacks, including 13 violent ones. Most involved property damage and verbal threats. "This is [Russian president Vladimir] Putin's criminal war. It is not the war of people with Russian roots who live here in Germany," Fraser said.

