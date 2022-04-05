By EUobserver

More than 100 Russian-speaking men were involved in a military operation in March in Moura, Mali, in which some 300 civilian men were executed, according to a Human Rights Watch report out Tuesday. The Russians were suspected mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner group, it added. The EU stopped training Malian soldiers in late March for fear they would fall under Wagner's command. Germany urged Mali to investigate the Moura killings.