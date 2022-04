By EUobserver

The US would "welcome" Finland and Sweden into Nato if they sought to join, US ambassador to Nato Julianne Smith said Tuesday. Other Nato allies would "be generally enthusiastic", she said. "If they apply, I expect that 30 allies will welcome them," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said. Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers will take part in a Nato meeting Wednesday amid renewed national debates on joining up.