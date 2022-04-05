Ticker
EU to update industrial emissions rules
By EUobserver
The European Commission proposed on Tuesday to update EU rules for the prevention and control of industrial pollution. New requirements will gradually apply to the largest cattle, pig, and poultry farms, which are responsible for high levels of ammonia and methane. Separately, Brussels presented two bills to reduce fluorinated gases and ozone-depleting potential emissions. This could reduce a similar amount to the total annual greenhouse gas emissions of France by 2050.