Wednesday

6th Apr 2022

Ticker

EU expels 19 Russian diplomats in unprecedented move

By

EU institutions have declared 19 Russian diplomats as personae non gratae in the first-ever such expulsions in the history of the Union. The EU foreign service also summoned Russia's EU ambassador, Vladimir Chizhov, Tuesday to explain the 19 were suspected of "illegal and disruptive actions ... against the interests and security of the EU". The decision came amid "mounting reports about atrocities" committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU takes nuclear protection measures, amid safety worries

Europe set up a rapid decontamination team to protect Ukraine and EU member countries against chemical, biological or nuclear attacks, and sent three million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine, amid safety worries over the safety the country's nuclear facilities.

Stakeholder

EU, wake up! Don't leave West Balkans to Russia or China

Russia's attack on Ukraine and European values must remind us how important the enlargement process is, if properly conducted, as a motor for democracy, freedom, peace, the rule of law and prosperity, write six S&D MEPs.

Opinion

Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow

Although overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, one key campaign instrument of Fidesz was the anti-LGBTQ referendum scheduled parallel to the elections.

EU tours gas lobby events, amid escalating climate crisis

European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson is scheduled to attend events that include speakers from Gas Infrastructure Europe, a gas lobby organisation that represents former Kremlin-controlled oil and gas companies, amid the escalating climate crisis.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary open to pay Russia in rouble for gas
  2. EU gas imports through Ukraine highest since war
  3. EU expels 19 Russian diplomats in unprecedented move
  4. EU to update industrial emissions rules
  5. US and Nato would 'welcome' Finland and Sweden
  6. EU Commission launches rule of law probe against Hungary
  7. EU Parliament fines Bulgarian MEP over Nazi salute
  8. Russian mercenaries suspected in Mali massacre

Latest News

  1. EU takes nuclear protection measures, amid safety worries
  2. EU, wake up! Don't leave West Balkans to Russia or China
  3. EU finally launches rule-of-law probe against Hungary
  4. Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow
  5. EU mulls coal embargo on Russia, but still spares oil and gas
  6. EU tours gas lobby events, amid escalating climate crisis
  7. EU wave of Russian diplomat expulsions growing
  8. A Habsburg look at Putin

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us