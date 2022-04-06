By EUobserver

EU institutions have declared 19 Russian diplomats as personae non gratae in the first-ever such expulsions in the history of the Union. The EU foreign service also summoned Russia's EU ambassador, Vladimir Chizhov, Tuesday to explain the 19 were suspected of "illegal and disruptive actions ... against the interests and security of the EU". The decision came amid "mounting reports about atrocities" committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians.