Wednesday

6th Apr 2022

Ticker

EU expels 19 Russian diplomats in unprecedented move

By

EU institutions have declared 19 Russian diplomats as personae non gratae in the first-ever such expulsions in the history of the Union. The EU foreign service also summoned Russia's EU ambassador, Vladimir Chizhov, Tuesday to explain the 19 were suspected of "illegal and disruptive actions ... against the interests and security of the EU". The decision came amid "mounting reports about atrocities" committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians.

Opinion

Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow

Although overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, one key campaign instrument of Fidesz was the anti-LGBTQ referendum scheduled parallel to the elections.

EU tours gas lobby events, amid escalating climate crisis

European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson is scheduled to attend events that include speakers from Gas Infrastructure Europe, a gas lobby organisation that represents former Kremlin-controlled oil and gas companies, amid the escalating climate crisis.

Column

A Habsburg look at Putin

"Of course, communism like it was under Stalin is not going to come back. What will return, however, is national socialism. Not Hitler's, but Putin's." Otto von Habsburg, the son of the last Habsburg emperor, said this back in 2002.

News in Brief

  1. EU expels 19 Russian diplomats in unprecedented move
  2. EU to update industrial emissions rules
  3. US and Nato would 'welcome' Finland and Sweden
  4. EU Commission launches rule of law probe against Hungary
  5. EU Parliament fines Bulgarian MEP over Nazi salute
  6. Russian mercenaries suspected in Mali massacre
  7. Russians and Ukrainians in Germany face threats, attacks
  8. Report: EU plans to ban Russian coal after war crimes

Latest News

  1. EU finally launches rule-of-law probe against Hungary
  2. Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow
  3. EU mulls coal embargo on Russia, but still spares oil and gas
  4. EU tours gas lobby events, amid escalating climate crisis
  5. EU wave of Russian diplomat expulsions growing
  6. A Habsburg look at Putin
  7. No new EU gas infrastructure needed despite war
  8. Pressure mounts on EU to ban energy imports from Russia

