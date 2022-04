By EUobserver

European energy utilities like RWE and Uniper have bought more gas from majority state-owned Russian gas giant Gazprom than at any moment since full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Orders to send gas through Ukraine via Velke Kapusany, a major entry point in Slovakia, increased from 35 million cubic meters (mcm) at the start of the conflict to 91mcm on Wednesday, figures from the Slovak grid operator Eustream show.