By EUobserver

Vadym Boichenko, mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under siege since early March, said on Wednesday that Russian troops had begun incinerating the bodies of people killed in the city using mobile crematoria. "The killers are covering their tracks," he said on the city council's Telegram channel. Boichenko, citing eyewitnesses, said special special brigades formed by "collaborators" inside the city were used to carry out the work.