Mayor: Russians 'deploy mobile crematoria' in Mariupol

Vadym Boichenko, mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under siege since early March, said on Wednesday that Russian troops had begun incinerating the bodies of people killed in the city using mobile crematoria. "The killers are covering their tracks," he said on the city council's Telegram channel. Boichenko, citing eyewitnesses, said special special brigades formed by "collaborators" inside the city were used to carry out the work.

Ukraine will prevail, says defiant Kharkiv leader

Tetiana Yehorova-Lutsenko is Kharkiv's regional council leader. Along with her two boys, they hid in a basement for two weeks amid Russian aerial bombardment. On Wednesday, she met Ukrainian refugees at a Polish train station.

MEPs urge EU states, commission to act now on Hungary

European lawmakers urged the EU Commission and governments to act on Hungary after the EU executive said it would start a legal probe against the Orbán government which could lead to the suspension of EU funds.

Opinion

Using migrants to do Greece's dirty work

Human Rights Watch refugee programme director reflects on 14 years of progress in Greece's treatment of migrants — and finds things have gone backwards.

EU takes nuclear protection measures, amid safety worries

Europe set up a rapid decontamination team to protect Ukraine and EU member countries against chemical, biological or nuclear attacks, and sent three million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine, amid worries over the safety of the country's nuclear facilities.

