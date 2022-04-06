Wednesday

6th Apr 2022

Mayor: Russians 'deploy mobile crematoria' in Mariupol

By

Vadym Boichenko, mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under siege since early March, said on Wednesday that Russian troops had begun incinerating the bodies of people killed in the city using mobile crematoria. "The killers are covering their tracks," he said on the city council's Telegram channel. Boichenko, citing eyewitnesses, said special special brigades formed by "collaborators" inside the city were used to carry out the work.

Opinion

Using migrants to do Greece's dirty work

Human Rights Watch refugee programme director reflects on 14 years of progress in Greece's treatment of migrants — and finds things have gone backwards.

EU takes nuclear protection measures, amid safety worries

Europe set up a rapid decontamination team to protect Ukraine and EU member countries against chemical, biological or nuclear attacks, and sent three million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine, amid safety worries over the safety the country's nuclear facilities.

Stakeholder

EU, wake up! Don't leave West Balkans to Russia or China

Russia's attack on Ukraine and European values must remind us how important the enlargement process is, if properly conducted, as a motor for democracy, freedom, peace, the rule of law and prosperity, write six S&D MEPs.

Opinion

Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow

Although overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, one key campaign instrument of Fidesz was the anti-LGBTQ referendum scheduled parallel to the elections.

