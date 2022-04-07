Ticker
Ukraine urges Hungary to stop undermining EU unity
By EUobserver
Ukraine said on Thursday that Hungary's position that it is ready to pay in roubles for Russian gas was an "unfriendly" stance that was destroying the unity of the EU over Russia's invasion, Reuters reported. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that if Hungary wants to help end the war, it should "stop destroying unity in the EU, support new anti-Russian sanctions, [and] provide military assistance to Ukraine".