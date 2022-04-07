Thursday

7th Apr 2022

Ukraine urges Hungary to stop undermining EU unity

Ukraine said on Thursday that Hungary's position that it is ready to pay in roubles for Russian gas was an "unfriendly" stance that was destroying the unity of the EU over Russia's invasion, Reuters reported. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that if Hungary wants to help end the war, it should "stop destroying unity in the EU, support new anti-Russian sanctions, [and] provide military assistance to Ukraine".

Democracy dies in darkness

As the Washington Post's header always reads "Democracy Dies in Darkness". The biggest threat to a dictator like Vladimir Putin is an informed populace. Let us do everything we can to make that threat loom larger.

