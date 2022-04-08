Ticker
Non-EU airlines must also compensate delays, court says
By EUobserver
Non-EU airlines that fly on behalf of European ones must compensate passengers for delays in line with EU rules, Europe's top court ruled Thursday. The case arose after three Dutch passengers booked with German carrier Lufthansa to fly to the US. Lufthansa outsourced the flight to American carrier United Airlines, which landed 223 minutes late, but refused to pay compensation, prompting the passengers to sue in a Dutch court.