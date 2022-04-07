Ticker
Russia suspended from UN human rights council
By EUobserver
The United Nations general assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine. Some 93 countries voted in favour of the US-led motion, while 24 countries voted against and 58 countries abstained. In a draft resolution, the 193-member General Assembly expressed "grave concern at the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."