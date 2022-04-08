Friday

8th Apr 2022

Ticker

Report: Oil industry made €3bn profit in Europe since war

By

Oil companies have made around €3bn in profits in Europe since the Ukraine war began, a report published on Thursday by Greenpeace found. Between January and March, crude oil prices increased by about 19.38 cents per litre — prompting campaigners to demand taxes on windfall profits and investigations into potential price-fixing. Campaigners said it is necessary to accelerate the greening of the transport sector to reduce oil dependencies on Russia.

EU urged to grow more wheat to avert food crisis

European agriculture ministers have called for higher domestic farm output, amid food security worries, and a looming food crisis in Africa. Many African countries, eg Benin, Egypt, Sudan, Madagascar, and Burundi, are almost entirely, or exclusively, dependent on Ukrainian grain.

MEPs seek full embargo on Russian energy

MEPs called for an immediate and "full" embargo on Russian oil, coal, nuclear fuel, and gas in response to atrocities in Ukraine. But a coal ban is the only likely move for now.

Opinion

Macron has delivered for his supporters

To his opponents, Emmanuel Macron is a "president of the rich" or a panderer to Islamophobes. If the polls are right, and he nevertheless wins reelection this month, they'll insist it was due to the weakness of his opponents

Stakeholder

Democracy dies in darkness

As the Washington Post's header always reads "Democracy Dies in Darkness". The biggest threat to a dictator like Vladimir Putin is an informed populace. Let us do everything we can to make that threat loom larger.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Oil industry made €3bn profit in Europe since war
  2. Non-EU airlines must also compensate delays, court says
  3. Europeans lean toward legalising cannabis, survey says
  4. Albania keen to break free of Skopje-Sofia quarrel
  5. Greece accused of using foreign gangs to push back migrants
  6. Russia suspended from UN human rights council
  7. Poland and UK 'concerned' by Russia's military in Belarus
  8. Ukraine urges Hungary to stop undermining EU unity

