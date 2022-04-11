Monday

11th Apr 2022

Ticker

Russians and Ukrainians in Germany hold parallel protests

By

Ukrainian supporters outnumbered pro-Russian ones in protests in Frankfurt and Hanover in Germany Sunday, according to Reuters. Some 800 Russian protesters marched through Frankfurt while 600 or so took part in a motorcade in Hanover, calling to end Russophobia and denouncing Wester propaganda. But they fell far short of the 2,500 Ukrainians in Frankfurt and 3,500 in Hanover the same day, whose banners called for an end to the war.

French voters urged to shun Le Pen in run-off

Several failed candidates in French elections have urged their voters to back president Emmanuel Macron in the second round to keep out far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

Agenda

French elections and Ukraine war dominate This WEEK

French voters have narrowed the presidential race to the final two contenders over the weekend — while in the EU, discussions over Ukraine, energy, possible food shortages and Hungary top the agenda.

