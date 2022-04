By EUobserver

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer is to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, saying he planned to urge Putin to stop his "war of aggression". Nehammer also met Ukrainian leader Volodomyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday — a weekend full of visits, which also saw top EU officials and the UK prime minister go there. Most Western leaders have shunned face-to-face meetings with Putin since the war began.