By EUobserver

Ukraine could get EU candidate status in June, in a morale-boosting move, but potential membership would still come years down the line, the EU ambassador to Kyiv, Matti Maasikas, told Estonian newspaper Pastimes Saturday. "I think that member countries will express their proposals in June [on the candidate status], and Ukraine's compliance with the Copenhagen criteria [for EU membership] will be recognised," he said, adding: "This is a huge step."