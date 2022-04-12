By EUobserver

The EU Commission is considering revising its renewables targets, as part of efforts to reduce over-dependency on Russian energy, EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Sunday during a visit to Cairo. The proposal, expected in May, could include a "higher percentage of renewable energy for 2030," Timmermans said. Brussels previously announced an increase in the share of renewable energy to 40-percent of final consumption by 2030.