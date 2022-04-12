Tuesday

12th Apr 2022

Ticker

EU considering revising upwards renewables target

By

The EU Commission is considering revising its renewables targets, as part of efforts to reduce over-dependency on Russian energy, EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Sunday during a visit to Cairo. The proposal, expected in May, could include a "higher percentage of renewable energy for 2030," Timmermans said. Brussels previously announced an increase in the share of renewable energy to 40-percent of final consumption by 2030.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Russia warns against Finland and Sweden Nato bid

Finland is expected to kick off a debate on the country's potential Nato membership. But Russia has clearly voiced opposition towards any potential enlargement of the western military alliance.

Chernobyl staff relieved after weeks, but risks remain

After weeks of continuous work and extreme pressure, staff at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine were finally relieved by boat via the Pripyat river — but situation at high-risk site is still far from normal, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

French voters urged to shun Le Pen in run-off

Several failed candidates in French elections have urged their voters to back president Emmanuel Macron in the second round to keep out far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

Agenda

French elections and Ukraine war dominate This WEEK

French voters have narrowed the presidential race to the final two contenders over the weekend — while in the EU, discussions over Ukraine, energy, possible food shortages and Hungary top the agenda.

News in Brief

  1. EU: gas embargo 'will not stop Russian army' immediately
  2. War could cost Ukraine economy €550bn, report finds
  3. Lavrov: Russia will not pause invasion for peace talks
  4. Borrell: Russia is 'provoking hunger in the world'
  5. EU considering revising upwards renewables target
  6. Report: Reynders targeted with Pegasus spyware in 2021
  7. Russians and Ukrainians in Germany hold parallel protests
  8. Ambassador: Ukraine could become 'EU candidate' in June

Latest News

  1. Russia warns against Finland and Sweden Nato bid
  2. Belarus is not Russia: why EU should not give up on Belarus
  3. Chernobyl staff relieved after weeks, but risks remain
  4. Local Poles near Belarus risk trouble for helping refugees
  5. French voters urged to shun Le Pen in run-off
  6. French elections and Ukraine war dominate This WEEK
  7. Why and how Le Pen could still win the French election
  8. Weaponising water — Ukraine's dams are targets in Putin's war

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us