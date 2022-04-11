Ticker
War could cost Ukraine economy €550bn, report finds
By EUobserver
The total losses caused to Ukraine's economy since Russia launched its invasion of the country on 24 February could amount to €550bn, according to the country's economy ministry. The estimate was made in collaboration with the Kyiv School of Economics, which released a study on Monday factoring in the indiscriminate shelling of civilian neighbourhoods, government buildings, infrastructure and businesses key to supplying food, such as warehouses and shopping malls.