Tuesday

12th Apr 2022

Ticker

Russia expects economic output to drop 10 percent

By

Official Russian forecasts suggest the economy is set to shrink more than 10-percent this year. "The finance ministry and the ministry of economic development are assessing the [GDP] decline this year," Alexei Kudrin, who runs Audit Chamber, a budget watchdog, said on Tuesday at a Federation Council budget committee meeting, according to Interfax. "According to the official forecast, it will be more than a 10-percent decline."

Russia warns against Finland and Sweden Nato bid

Finland is expected to kick off a debate on the country's potential Nato membership. But Russia has clearly voiced opposition towards any potential enlargement of the western military alliance.

Chernobyl staff relieved after weeks, but risks remain

After weeks of continuous work and extreme pressure, staff at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine were finally relieved by boat via the Pripyat river — but situation at high-risk site is still far from normal, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

French voters urged to shun Le Pen in run-off

Several failed candidates in French elections have urged their voters to back president Emmanuel Macron in the second round to keep out far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

